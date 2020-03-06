Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances increasing for Sunday

After a calm and warm afternoon Thursday, we expect a breezy day Friday.

Temperatures will continue to warm, topping out in the 70s Saturday, before our next storm system arrives Sunday.

A low pressure system with an associated cold front will produce rain chances, breezy to windy conditions and a cool down on Sunday.

Lingering rain chances will stick through Monday morning, before clearing out that afternoon through Tuesday.

Speaking of Sunday, don’t forget to Spring Forward one hour as we kick off the start to Daylight Saving Time.

The next system arrives Wednesday, producing more rain chances lingering through Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, we also anticipate strong winds, before clearing out Friday.