Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances increase Wednesday as a cold front approaches

A cold front is expected to move through the borderland, producing rain Wednesday and chilly weather Thursday.

Forecast for 11/23/2021

As the cold front approaches, rain chances are expected to increase in the late afternoon hours on Wednesday and winds are expected to strengthen.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected Thursday morning as the cold front moves through the city, producing a chilly morning.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50s Thanksgiving afternoon.

The next system is expected to bring a slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon before slowly drying out and warming next week.

