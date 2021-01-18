Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances increase this week

El Paso is about to see a near 20° drop in temperatures!

A cold front is slowly tracking toward the Borderland region, which will trigger a Wind Advisory Monday night into Tuesday evening. This will also drop afternoon temperatures to the low 50s Tuesday afternoon, after warming to the low 70s Monday.

Rain chances will then follow Wednesday as moisture pumps in from Baja California.

Our best chances for rain will be between Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday is expected to see all day rain, mainly between 11am through 5pm. Rain chances will slowly dwindle Friday through the weekend.

For more specifications on the timing of this system, check out this link!

Our next system is expected to be a wind maker, with strong winds Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Forecast for 01/18/2021

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.