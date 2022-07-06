Another round of thunderstorms is expected Thursday and Friday afternoon. These storms are slow moving, which could lead to localized flooding.

Forecast for 07/06/2022

Make sure to grab those sandbags and have them handy.

A high pressure system is expected to move towards the Four Corners area taking hold of our Borderland region this weekend.

This means temperatures are expected to near triple digits this week and potentially register the century mark next week.

Speaking of next week, we could see strong, widespread storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

