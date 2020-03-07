Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon

A calm and warm day is expected Saturday, before our next storm system begins to push east.

Rain chances will kick in late Saturday night into Sunday.

A low pressure system with an associated cold front is heading in our direction and is expected to produce a 40% chance for rain and a 10° drop Sunday afternoon in El Paso.

Don’t forget to Spring Forward one hour Sunday as we kick off the start to Daylight Saving Time!

We will see warmer conditions Monday before our next storm system arrives Wednesday, giving us another round of showers through Friday.