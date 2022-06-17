El Paso is seeing an increase in moisture, which means slightly better rain chances for Sunday.
There is a 20% chance for late night storms Sunday, which is Father’s Day.
Sunday is expected to be hot and humid with storms not forming until later that evening, so outdoor activities should be free from these storms.
Monday is a whole other story. Moisture dramatically increases from our monsoonal flow, giving us a chance for heavy rainfall and strong gusts.
Monday is going to be interesting as we could also expect the possibility of isolated flooding in parts of El Paso.
Tuesday is expected to be a repeat of Monday’s storms. Moisture is expected to slowly move out of our area Tuesday evening, drying us out for the rest of next week.
We expect a nice relief from this heat Monday through Wednesday, before we warm right back to the upper 90s Thursday through next weekend.
