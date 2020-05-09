Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is among us, and for those wanting to celebrate outdoors, safely, know that rain chances are on the way.

Moisture is spilling in, creating a partly cloudy day with minimal rain chances Saturday across our Borderland region. The exception will be El Paso, where the only noticeable change we will have is an increase in cloud cover.

We are expecting heat, limited moisture, and lift created by a nearby cold front on Sunday, all ingredients for a possible thunderstorm.

In fact, we are looking at a 20% chance for showers Sunday afternoon, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. The chance for a storm to form on Mother’s Day will be low, but possible.

Threats from possible storms can include: lightning, hail and strong downburst winds.

Keep in mind, if thunder roars, head indoors.

Because of these threats, make sure you stay updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online.