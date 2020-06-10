Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances expected this week

After highs topped out in the upper 80s, we expect to see afternoon highs quickly rebounding to the upper 90s Wednesday.

An upper wave will move through the area, increasing our rain chances Thursday and Friday afternoon. Our best chance for storms will be Thursday evening, with showers Friday afternoon.

A high pressure system will take over the region this weekend, allowing afternoon highs to top out in the triple digits.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated, and make sure to keep your pets safe, in the shade and with plenty of water.