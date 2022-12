EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A storm system is expected to produce possible rain chances Wednesday morning and early afternoon hours.

Our next storm system is expected to arrive next week, producing strong winds and cold temperatures.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/06/2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.