El Paso is expected to see a very slight chance for rain these next few days as moisture begins to dwindle Tuesday.

Forecast for 07/11/2022

This is thanks to a high pressure system that is taking over, helping temperatures rise to around 100 degrees each day this week.

We have light winds in the atmosphere, which means whatever storms do form will be slow moving. This means we could see spots of flash flooding.

Frequent lightning and gusty outflow winds are additional threats from possible thunderstorms this week, which also means possible hail.

