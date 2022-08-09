El Paso saw heavy rainfall and localized flooding Tuesday as a strong storm moved through the area.

Forecast for 08/09/2022

Rain chances will decrease Wednesday, as our atmosphere stabilizes. This is not to say we won’t see any rain chances, as East and Central El Paso could see rain tomorrow afternoon.

Rain chances will increase once again Thursday, producing the possibility of another round of severe thunderstorms. Make sure to have your sandbags ready.

Temperatures are also expected to drop, as widespread rain chances increase. Expect highs in the low 90s Thursday through the weekend.

