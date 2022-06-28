A high pressure system is expected to take over our area, reducing our rain chances Wednesday through Thursday, with a slight increase Friday.

Forecast for 06/28/2022

As the high pressure system retreats east, moisture will begin to filter into our area this weekend, increasing rain chances for our area.

Make sure to grab your sandbags in the chance that heavy rainfall leads to potential localized flooding in your area.

We expect decent rain chances Saturday and Sunday, before slightly backing off Monday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

