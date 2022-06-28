A high pressure system is expected to take over our area, reducing our rain chances Wednesday through Thursday, with a slight increase Friday.
As the high pressure system retreats east, moisture will begin to filter into our area this weekend, increasing rain chances for our area.
Make sure to grab your sandbags in the chance that heavy rainfall leads to potential localized flooding in your area.
We expect decent rain chances Saturday and Sunday, before slightly backing off Monday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest headlines:
- OKC Dodgers take game 1 of series from Chihuahuas, 6-3
- Eastlake tags Ara Corbett to lead softball program
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances decrease next two days
- Nine UTEP students earn Archer Fellowships
- ‘Fetch the FUNdraiser’ to benefit Humane Society of El Paso
- Canutillo ISD approves additional mental health leave days for teachers