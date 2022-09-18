El Paso is expecting to see more rain chances Monday, before beginning to dry out Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast for 09/18/2022

Temperatures are expected to warm above average into the 90s for much of next week, with rain chances completely drying out Thursday of next week.

Overnight lows are expected to stay primarily in the upper 60s, with a few nights seeing temperatures in the 70s.

Slight chances of rain return next weekend as a cold front begins to approach our area.

