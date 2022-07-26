There is plenty of monsoonal moisture over El Paso for continued rain chances Wednesday.

Forecast for 07/26/2022

Heavy rain with localized flooding and gusty winds from outflows will be seen each day this week, with the better chances for rain tomorrow.

The forecast calls for slightly drier air filtering into the area bringing somewhat drier conditions and slightly warmer temperatures next week.

The good news is we expect to stay away from triple digit highs.

