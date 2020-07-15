Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue through the workweek

Tuesday was the last day after 7 consecutive days of being under heat advisories/ warnings.

This means El Paso and Las Cruces will see temperatures drop below 105° throughout the rest of the week, thanks to a strong high pressure system finally moving out of our area.

As this high pressure moves out, rain chances will now have the opportunity to kick in.

Chances for isolated storms will stay rather limited for the rest of the week, going into the weekend.

What is more, afternoon highs will be able to cool down to the upper 90s Sunday through much of next week thanks to the increase in cloud cover, the possible rain, and the fact the high pressure system finally moved out of our area.

Nonetheless, continue to stay cool and hydrated as it will feel hot and humid.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.