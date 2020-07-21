Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue through much of the week

El Paso will continue to see a chance for an isolated storm every day this week.

Moisture will be plentiful now through the weekend, and afternoon highs will remain hot. The only element missing will be some sort of trigger to set off severe storms.

This is why slight chances for an isolated storm will remain in the forecast every single day, for the next 9 days.

As we see more rain, afternoon highs will slowly begin to cool.

This is the reason we are forecasting highs in the upper 90s through Wednesday, before dipping into the low to mid 90s Thursday through Sunday.

