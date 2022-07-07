El Paso continues to expect afternoon and evening thunderstorms Friday.

Forecast for 07/07/2022

Temperatures this weekend and into the beginning of next week are expected to near triple digit highs with a possible 100 degrees expected Monday. Rain chances are also expected to diminish as a high pressure system takes over.

The moisture will return Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing rain chances and slightly cooling afternoon highs next week.

Make sure to grab your sandbags if you haven’t gotten a chance to do so, as possible heavy rainfall could take place next week.

