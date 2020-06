The hot and humid weather continues.

Highs hovered close to triple digits Thursday afternoon, and we will continue to flirt with triple digits through the weekend.

Rain chances will continue Friday through Saturday, before drying out Sunday through much of next week.

Afternoon highs will also “cool” to the mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday.

Rain chances will return next Thursday through Friday, as highs begin to warm up to the triple digits.

Stay hydrated this weekend.