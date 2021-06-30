Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue in the forecast through the weekend

El Paso saw flooding once again in West El Paso, as another storm pushed through the city.

Forecast for 06/30/2021

Good news is we expect to not see such wide spread constant rain Thursday.

Bad news is we still expect the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, capable of producing heavy rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday through the weekend, as we get more sun time in the afternoon.

Expect the possibility of severe thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday evening, potentially putting a damper on your 4th of July plans.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM9 News on air and online.

