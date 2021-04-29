Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances continue, followed by slow warming trend

El Paso broke two records Thursday. The record for the coolest afternoon high, topping out at 56°, and the record for the most rainfall on this date, registering .17″ of rain.

Forecast for 04/29/2021

Rain is expected to continue in the forecast for one more day, before we begin warming and drying this weekend.

A cold front is expected to track through our area Sunday into Monday, producing 35mph winds Sunday and 25 mph winds Monday.

Afternoon highs are expected to slowly reach the 90s by Thursday.

