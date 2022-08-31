A low pressure system to our east will continue to pump moisture into our area, keeping widespread rain chances in El Paso this week.

Forecast for 08/31/2022

The increase in cloud cover is expected to keep afternoon highs in the low 80s this week.

A high pressure system will try to take over, reducing rain chances and warming afternoon highs to the 90s this weekend.

Skies are expected to clear up, rain chances are expected to stay rather limited and temperatures will top out in the low 90s Saturday through Monday, just in time for the Labor Day holiday.

Better rain chances return next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: