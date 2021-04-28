Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances and cool weather lingers a little longer

El Paso topped out in the upper 60s Wednesday and we expect to continue seeing this cool weather through Thursday.

Forecast for 04/28/2021

Rain chances will continue in the forecast for one more day, before drying out Friday through much of next week.

Temperatures will also begin to warm. We expect to hit the 80s this weekend, as strong winds return Sunday.

We expect highs in the 90s by the end of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: