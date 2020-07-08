Exclusive 9 day forecast: Prolonged Heat Advisory not seen in 26 years

Heat Advisory to take effect starting Wednesday and is expected to stay in effect through at least Monday of next week.

Such a long heat advisory, such as the one we are about to experience, hasn’t been seen since 1994.

A dome of high pressure continues to build right over the region, which is what will heat us to extreme temperatures.

Make sure to stay indoors as much as possible, but if that is not an option, then make sure to follow these simple tips:

•Wear loose fitting, long sleeve, light colored clothing.

•Drink plenty of water.

•Take plenty of breaks in the shade.

•Make sure your pets are cool and hydrated.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and on-line.