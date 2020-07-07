1  of  2
Breaking News
Catholic Diocese of El Paso halts reopening plans
Locomotive FC opts to play first two home matches without fans in attendance

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential heat advisory this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Forecast for 07/06/2020

Hot and humid weather continues as triple digit highs are in the forecast along with a slight chance for rain.

A high pressure system has taken hold of the Borderland area, which is what will heat us to above average and triple digit heat.

We expect highs above 100° for the next 9 days, and we expect to see at least 3 days of near record heat.

Rain chances will be limited Tuesday, as a high pressure deters us from storm formation, and we will keep slight chances of rain through Thursday.

Stay cool and hydrated these next several days as we could see a heat advisory triggered for El Paso Thursday.

A heat advisory means extreme heat is in the forecast, which is 105° or warmer with overnight lows in the upper 70s, and can cause heat related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header