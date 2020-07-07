Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential heat advisory this week

Hot and humid weather continues as triple digit highs are in the forecast along with a slight chance for rain.

A high pressure system has taken hold of the Borderland area, which is what will heat us to above average and triple digit heat.

We expect highs above 100° for the next 9 days, and we expect to see at least 3 days of near record heat.

Rain chances will be limited Tuesday, as a high pressure deters us from storm formation, and we will keep slight chances of rain through Thursday.

Stay cool and hydrated these next several days as we could see a heat advisory triggered for El Paso Thursday.

A heat advisory means extreme heat is in the forecast, which is 105° or warmer with overnight lows in the upper 70s, and can cause heat related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.