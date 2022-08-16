Tropical moisture is expected to filter into our area, producing heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.

Forecast for 08/16/2022

Weather models are indicating we could see a little under an inch of rain by Thursday morning. This could lead to widespread rain, which means it’s important you have your sandbags ready to go.

Possible rain totals for El Paso Wednesday

Rain chances will slightly back off Thursday and Friday, before we see another possible round of strong storms and heavy rainfall.

Because of the increase in rainfall, temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s. The coolest days this week are expected to be Wednesday and Saturday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

