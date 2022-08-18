EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to get another round of heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding this weekend.

Forecast for 08/18/2022

Wrap around moisture for the massive low pressure system just south of the Borderland is expected to return with a vengeance and produce a little more than an inch of rain Friday through Sunday.

We can expect potential heavy rainfall and small hail in El Paso tomorrow afternoon and once again Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to decrease Sunday afternoon, before reigniting Monday.

Make sure to have sandbags ready to go this weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

