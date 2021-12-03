Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential first freeze of the season next weekend

El Paso will soon begin to see temperatures drop to the low 60s and even potentially have our first freeze of the season next weekend.

Forecast for 12/03/2021

The first cold front to arrive is expected Saturday. This one is not forecast to produce significant weather changes.

The second cold front arrives Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. Windy conditions are expected Tuesday as the next cold front is expected to move in and keep temperatures in the low 60s.

As of now, we could see a strong cold front move through the area Friday, which is expected to produce our first high wind event of the season.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 50s Saturday with potentially our first freeze of the season Saturday night.

