EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm conditions for a few more days before a cold front moves in and cools temperatures to the upper 70s.

A high pressure system is expected to continue to build, allowing temperatures to warm to potentially our first 90 degree temperature so far this year.

We usually don’t start talking about 90 degrees until mid May.

A cold front will then move through the area Thursday into Friday, producing strong winds both days and highs in the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend!

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/11/2023

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.