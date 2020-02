EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We expect beautiful weather for Valentine’s Day through the weekend. However, changes are on the way.

A series of cold fronts are expected next week, producing strong winds, chilly afternoon highs and possibly a wintry mix.

The timing for this wintry mix, as of now, looks like it will take place Wednesday into Thursday, but keep in mind we are still 7 days out, so this forecast could change as we near that forecast period.

Happy Valentine’s Day!