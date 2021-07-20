Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible widespread rain chances return Friday

El Paso is expected to continue to see hot and humid weather with limited rain chances these next few days.

Forecast for 07/20/2021

A surge of moisture is expected to return Friday, producing the possibility of heavy rainfall and widespread storms.

Better storm chances return to the forecast next week.

Make sure to have plenty of sand bags handy and be ready for the possibility for more localized flooding.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest headlines: