Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible widespread rain and potential flooding Wednesday and Thursday

El Paso is getting ready to see the possibility of heavy rainfall and isolated flooding Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast for 08/31/2021

This is due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nora making its way into the Desert Southwest.

Tropical moisture is expected to help produce isolated storms Wednesday and more widespread rain Thursday.

On Wednesday, however, we have two scenarios that could play out:

•If cloud cover becomes widespread Wednesday morning, El Paso may struggle to see rain Wednesday afternoon

•If skies are partly clear, we will get the heat we need to get storms going in the afternoon.

So, make sure to keep an eye in the sky for this.

By Thursday, our atmosphere expected to be pretty juiced up, so widespread rain is possible, which could lead to potential flooding.

Make sure to have your sandbags ready to go!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: