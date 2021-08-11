El Paso is expected to see high storm chances and a greater chance for flooding Thursday.
Moisture increases Thursday, as temperatures slowly taking a dive into the upper 80s.
With the increase in moisture our temperatures will take a plunge and drop to the low 80s Friday through the weekend.
Rain chances are not wavering and expect to stick around for the next 9 days.
If your area floods easily, make sure you are preparing and stocking up on sandbags.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible widespread flooding Thursday
- With school back in session, authorities remind drivers to slow down near schools
- Texas works to deploy 2,500+ out-of-state medical personnel to help with COVID-19 surge
- FDA close to approving 3rd COVID-19 shot for some immunocompromised people, reports say
- Austin ISD in-person class enrollment rises after mask mandate, virtual learning acceptance deadline extended