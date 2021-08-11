Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible widespread flooding Thursday

El Paso is expected to see high storm chances and a greater chance for flooding Thursday.

Forecast for 08/11/2021

Moisture increases Thursday, as temperatures slowly taking a dive into the upper 80s.

With the increase in moisture our temperatures will take a plunge and drop to the low 80s Friday through the weekend.

Rain chances are not wavering and expect to stick around for the next 9 days.

If your area floods easily, make sure you are preparing and stocking up on sandbags.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

