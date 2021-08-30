Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible tropical moisture arrives this week in El Paso

El Paso saw an isolated storm roll through the area Monday afternoon, and we expect a repeat Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast for 08/30/2021

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nora are expected to make it through the Desert Southwest. While the bulk of the moisture will move through Arizona, there is expected to be enough to produce heavy rainfall and possible flooding in El Paso.

The timing of it all is expected Wednesday and Thursday which means you definitely have time to be prepared and stock up on sandbags.

Rain chances will begin to tapper off Friday and dry out through the weekend.

