Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible triple digit highs this week

A cold front swept through the borderland area, dropping our afternoon highs to the low 80s.

This brought our afternoon high to seasonal for the first time this week.

A high pressure system will take over, and begin warming up the Borderland region, allowing us to see our possible first 100 degree day this Friday.

If we were to see 100 degrees on Friday, it would not only break the record high of 96 degrees set back in 1992, it would also break the record for the earliest triple digit high recorded in El Paso history!

We expect to break record highs Friday through Monday of next week, before afternoon highs begin to slowly cool down to the 80s by Friday of next week.