EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A storm system is expected to move through our area this weekend, producing possible storm chances.

Our best chance for storms will be Saturday, with lingering storm chances Sunday.

The next cold will move in Monday, producing cooler weather and better storm chances Monday.

The good news is we are expecting storm chances every day next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 05/11/2023

