El Paso is expecting to see slight chances for storms Thursday, with better chances Friday.
Storms on Friday could produce small hail and strong gusts.
Moisture is expected to move out of our area Saturday, keeping us hot and dry through the weekend.
Seasonal weather is expected for much of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Hanks softball set for playoff series against Abilene Cooper in Round 3
- Man suspected of breaking into 2 Las Cruces businesses arrested
- Gas lines remain long and prices increase, but one group of car owners is not feeling the affects of the gas shortage
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday
- Providence Children’s Hospital vaccinating children ages 12 to 15