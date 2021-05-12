Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday

El Paso is expecting to see slight chances for storms Thursday, with better chances Friday.

Forecast for 05/12/2021

Storms on Friday could produce small hail and strong gusts.

Moisture is expected to move out of our area Saturday, keeping us hot and dry through the weekend.

Seasonal weather is expected for much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: