Triple digit highs are expected to continue through the weekend.
A high pressure system is parked over our area, baking us for a few more days.
Moisture is expected to increase Friday, producing an increase in rain chances and some storms may become severe.
There is expected to be the possibility of hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall all associated with some storms.
Rain chances will then decline Saturday, with an uptick in storm chances Sunday through much of next week.
It won’t be until Tuesday that we begin to see temperatures drop to the mid 90s.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible strong storms Friday
- Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Korir qualifies for 800 meter finals at 2022 World Championships
- Lake Powell’s water level rebounds before another fall
- UTEP, NM State set to open fall camp next week as game 1 ticket sales increase
- Chihuahuas return from All-Star Break tied for first place in PCL East
- New York Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at gubernatorial campaign stop