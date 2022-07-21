Triple digit highs are expected to continue through the weekend.

Forecast for 07/21/2022

A high pressure system is parked over our area, baking us for a few more days.

Moisture is expected to increase Friday, producing an increase in rain chances and some storms may become severe.

There is expected to be the possibility of hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall all associated with some storms.

Rain chances will then decline Saturday, with an uptick in storm chances Sunday through much of next week.

It won’t be until Tuesday that we begin to see temperatures drop to the mid 90s.

