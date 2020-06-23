Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible storms Tuesday

The Borderland area is looking at the possibility of strong storms Tuesday afternoon.

The chances are not great for rain, but if we do get a storm to develop, we could see it turn severe rather quickly.

This means strong downburst winds, lightning, and even small hail.

Storm chances will linger through Thursday, before we clear up for the weekend.

Afternoon highs will “cool” Tuesday to the century mark, and then to the upper 90s Wednesday, before quickly heating up Thursday through Sunday.

Make sure to stay hydrated and cool during this heat.