Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible storm chances Wednesday

El Paso matched record highs Tuesday and is expected to near record heat the rest of the week.

Forecast for 09/14/2021

Moisture will slowly begin to make its way into the Borderland area, but we don’t have all the right ingredients to see storms fully form.

There will be a slight chance for rain Wednesday, which means a small area of El Paso is expected to see possible precipitation.

Other than that, expect dry conditions for the rest of the week and going into the next workweek.

Afternoon highs are expected to slowly cool to the upper 80s Wednesday of next week.

