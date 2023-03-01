EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is anticipating possible snow Thursday morning as a winter storm moves through the area.

We could see a tenth of an inch of snow in El Paso around 8am, with rain chances through 11am.

Forecast snowfall for 03/01/2023

This winter storm is also expected to produce strong gusts all day Thursday, with winds subsiding after 8pm.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to the upper 40s Thursday afternoon.

Our weather will die down and slowly warm into the low 60s Friday, eventually reaching the 70s this weekend through much of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast: