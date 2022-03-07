El Paso will slowly see afternoon highs warm to the 70s before a strong cold front drops temperatures to the low 50s and produces possible frozen precipitation.

Forecast for 03/07/2022

This cold front is expected to push in Thursday, producing strong winds, 20-25mph, and drop afternoon highs to the low 50s, below average.

Temperatures are expected to be cold enough Friday to produce possible snow flurries. There is no accumulation expected, but pockets of cold air could sustain a few snow flurries.

This cool down won’t last too long as temperatures will quickly rebound to the 80s by next week.

By the way, Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend, which means we spring forward one hour, losing one hour of sleep Sunday!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: