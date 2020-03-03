Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible showers and thunderstorms on Super Tuesday

A Weather Authority Alert has been issued due to a strong and unusual March storm system moving through the Borderland area on Super Tuesday.

This system will produce the possibility of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, with some of these thunderstorms having the capability of producing hail.

Afternoon highs will dip to the low 50s, due to the increase in cloud cover.

Lingering rain chances will stick through Wednesday morning, before we clear up and dry out Wednesday afternoon.

Warming highs are expected Thursday through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, Sunday is the start to Daylight Saving Time, which means we Spring Forward one hour, losing one hour of sleep.