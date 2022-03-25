El Paso is getting ready for near record highs this weekend.

A strong high pressure system is taking hold of our area, bringing us just one degree shy from the record high on both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front is then expected to move through our region Monday into Tuesday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before quickly warming to seasonal Thursday.

