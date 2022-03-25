El Paso is getting ready for near record highs this weekend.
A strong high pressure system is taking hold of our area, bringing us just one degree shy from the record high on both Saturday and Sunday.
A cold front is then expected to move through our region Monday into Tuesday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before quickly warming to seasonal Thursday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
