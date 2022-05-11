EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting afternoon highs to stay above average in the low 90s through the rest of this week.
A very strong high pressure system is expecting to take over this weekend and warm temperatures to the triple digits for the first time this year. These afternoon highs could set or match record highs, take a look:
Winds are expected to subside for a little while before strong winds return next week. Unfortunately, temperatures are not expected to cool anytime soon.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
