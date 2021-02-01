Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs this week

Beautiful weather took over the Borderland area Monday, and the pattern will continue this week.

El Paso will soon see 70 degree weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday potentially seeing record highs.

The record high on Wednesday is 76 degrees set in 1890, and it looks like we are on track to breaking it as a high pressure system takes over the region.

A cold front is expected to move through our area Wednesday into Thursday. This will produce strong winds Thursday and drop temperatures to the upper 60s.

The cold air will continue to filter in and drop temperatures to the low 60s Friday through the weekend.

Forecast for 02/01/2021

