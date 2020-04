We are expecting our first 90 degree mark for the year this Friday.

We will cool down a little bit Saturday to the upper 80s.

A high pressure system is taking over, which will help highs begin to warm up to the upper 90s.

Starting Sunday through Friday, we expect to either match, break or come close to record highs.

By Friday, we will come 2 degrees shy from triple digit heat. We usually don’t hit triple digit heat until June 14th.

Winds are expected to return Friday and Saturday of next week.