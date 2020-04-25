Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs next week

El Paso officially hit the first 90 degree mark of the year on Friday, putting us two weeks ahead of the average date of when we hit the first day of 90 degrees, which is May 7th.

A weak cold front will move into our region Saturday, “cooling” us down to the upper 80s.

A high pressure system will take over and warm our afternoon highs to either near record highs or record highs.

This heat wave will take over the Borderland area for the last week of April.

Make sure to stay cool, safe and hydrated.