Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record highs and lows for El Paso on Thursday

El Paso continues to break records highs and lows!

El Paso matched the record high Tuesday of 100°, then temperatures dropped 35° and we registered an afternoon high of 65° on Wednesday. This broke the record for the cool maximum temperature, which was set in 1981 at 71°.

Overnight lows also set new records for El Paso. We woke up to 53°, which beat the record low of 55° set in 2004.

There is a good chance we could match the record for the cool high temperature Thursday afternoon. The Weather Authority is forecasting 73°, which would tie the record of 73° set in 1929. Tonight’s overnight is forecast at 50°, which could break the record once again set back in 1976 at 55°.

Definitely feeling the cold snap thanks to the cold front that arrived Tuesday into Wednesday, cooling much of the Borderland area.

This cool weather will not last long, however, as afternoon highs are expected to warm to the low 80s Friday and upper 80s this weekend.

