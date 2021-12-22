Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible record high Friday and Saturday

El Paso is on track to matching or breaking the record high Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Forecast for 12/22/2021

Strong winds on Friday are expected to help warm afternoon highs above the record high of 73 degrees set in 1969.

Winds will subside allowing temperatures to drop slightly on Christmas Day, keeping us close to the record high of 75 degrees set in 1933.

A strong cold front is expected to produce strong winds Sunday and Monday, dropping temperatures to the low 70s/upper 60s. Rain chances are also expected Monday, before clearing and cooling Tuesday.

The next wind maker is expected just in time for the last day of the year.

