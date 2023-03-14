EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday, producing strong winds, rain chances and slightly cooler weather.

Our next cold front is expected to produce breezy to windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday with a slight chance for rain both days.

Temperatures will quickly drop to the mid 50s Friday and stay that way through the weekend as the next cold front moves in.

This cold front is expected to produce our best chance for rain Sunday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/14/2023

